ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Sino-American truce offers hope for de-escalation of trade war

05 December 2018
Manitoba Pork Council


Farm-Scape is sponsored by
Manitoba Pork Council and Sask Pork

FarmScape is a Wonderworks Canada production and is distributed courtesy of Manitoba Pork Council
and Sask Pork.

A truce reached between the United States and China during last week's meeting of the G20 offers hope that an escalation of trade tensions between the two nations will be averted

The Presidents of the United States and China met Saturday following the 2018 meeting of the G20.

Colin Robertson, the Vice-President and a Fellow of the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, says that meeting yielded encouraging results.

Mr Robertson said:

"Both President Trump and President Xi Jinping declared a truce and Donald Trump said there will be a 90-day period now under which the Chinese and Americans will try to negotiate an end to what has been effectively a low level trade war with both sides applying huge tariffs to each other and the threat of even more tariffs.

"It's had a chilling effect on China when there are other challenges going on as well.

"In the American economy there are a lot of complaints from, particularly, the farming community who have found their markets disrupted. China, for example, is buying agricultural products from other nations because of the high tariffs that the Chinese have put on American products.

"Overall this is having a disruptive and collateral effect on the global economy, including Canada, because when you interrupt supply chain dynamics which have been in place now for 10 to 15 years, everybody suffers."

 

As reported by Bruce Cochrane, Farmscape.ca

ThePigSite News Desk

Markets and Economics, Government & Regulatory


Share This

News By

Related News

Lack of demand for surplus pigs a cause for concern for UK industry

News from United Kingdom  05 December 2018

Official reports ASF outbreaks under control in China

News from China  05 December 2018

Manitoba Pork applauds signing of USMCA

News from Canada  04 December 2018

US pork loses $1.5 billion from trade dispute with Mexico

News from United States  04 December 2018

Let's tie EU farm grants to better treatment of poultry and livestock

News from European Union  04 December 2018

More News

World Soil Day marks importance of a healthy environment for farming

News from United Kingdom   05 December 2018

QMS pork marketing campaign receives £125,000 boost

News from United Kingdom   05 December 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: US small pig price surges

News from United States   04 December 2018

Erin Brenneman of Brenneman Pork: ‘Have conversations about what’s going on at the farm’

News from United States   04 December 2018

Game-based learning has huge potential to build skills required in real pig farming

News from Denmark   04 December 2018

EU pig prices: Markets remain balanced

News from European Union   04 December 2018

Introducing Smart Vaccination at Hipra Thailand

News from Thailand   04 December 2018

Hipra launches UNISTRAIN®PRRS, a new live PRRS vaccine for Vietnam

News from Viet Nam   04 December 2018

North American PRRS Symposium: 25 years of lessons learned

News from United States   03 December 2018

Call for submissions: MSD Animal Health's 2019 High Quality Pork Ph.D. Award

News from United States   03 December 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals - 5m Books