Myanmar suspends pork imports over threat of ASF

11 December 2018

Myanmar has banned all imports of live pig and pork products from China.

The import of pigs, frozen pork and frozen pork jerky has been temporarily suspended due to outbreaks of African swine fever (ASF) in neighbouring China, according to a 7 December statement by the Department of Trade under the Ministry of Commerce.

The ban was announced upon recommendation by the Department of Livestock Breeding Veterinary, U Yan Naing Tun, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, told The Myanmar Times.

ASF is characterised by pigs developing haemorrhaging lesions on their skin and internal organs. All cases can result in death within 10 days of infection, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health.

Source: The Myanmar Times

