ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

New research funds will allow improved disease surveillance in Canada's pork sector

13 December 2018
Canadian Pork Council

Pork producers were on hand yesterday (12 December) morning to welcome the announcement by the Government of Canada of a $1.6-million-dollar investment in the Canadian pork industry.

These projects will improve disease surveillance in Canada and allow the pork industry to be better prepared to deal with diseases.

"Canadian pork producers welcome this investment in research and development from the Government of Canada in the area of swine health," said Rick Bergmann, Canadian Pork Council (CPC) Chair, and pork producer from Manitoba.

"Animal health is a top priority in our industry and we couldn’t produce the great quality protein we do without access to sound research and technology."

In partnership with the Atlantic Veterinary College Diagnostic Services (AVCDS) at the University of Prince Edward Island, the Enteric viral multiplex assay for swine health surveillance in Canada project will provide a comprehensive test to laboratories and will help veterinarians and producers manage the Canadian hog herd.

The data obtained through this project will also be used to inform disease surveillance activities through the Canadian Swine Health Intelligence Network.

"This investment will allow the Atlantic Veterinary College’s Diagnostic Services unit to further contribute to the health and productivity of Canada’s swine industry," said Dr Greg Keefe, Dean of UPEI’s Atlantic Veterinary College.

"This project will allow us to further refine our current multiplex assay for swine enteric diseases, contributing to the advancement of a national swine health surveillance system."

Funding for a University of Montréal project to develop a more advanced disease surveillance tool to enable faster threat detection across Canada was also announced this morning.

Funding for two projects was announced by Parliamentary Secretary Jean-Claude Poissant, on behalf of Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Lawrence MacAulay at Le Porc Show, Québec’s annual industry event.

 

As reported by Canadian Pork Council

ThePigSite News Desk

Pig Health, Markets and Economics, Government & Regulatory


Share This

News By

Related News

AHDB-sponsored scholar explores antibiotic stewardship in overseas pig production

News from United Kingdom  14 December 2018

Farmers from across Central and Eastern Europe march on EU Council calling for equal pay for equal work

News from Belgium  14 December 2018

US Congress passes 2018 Farm Bill

News from United States  13 December 2018

Strong global demand for meat forecasted

News from Global  13 December 2018

Superbugs found in pork products from Carrefour in Spain, Tesco Lotus in Thailand and Walmart in Brazil

News from Global  13 December 2018

More News

EU citizens want more transparent food safety studies

News from European Union   14 December 2018

SHIC establishes diagnostic strategies to get ahead of disease

News from United States   13 December 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: hog weights continue to surprise

News from United States   12 December 2018

Is the pig industry ready for a Brexit 'no deal'?

News from United Kingdom   12 December 2018

Conference panel approves 2018 Farm Bill

News from United States   12 December 2018

New NFU report highlights vital role of farming in enhancing the environment

News from United Kingdom   12 December 2018

Pork industry needs to balance animal well-being with antibiotic pressures

News from United States   12 December 2018

Rural communities to receive mental health first aid training

News from Canada   12 December 2018

Russian meat giant reveals rise in pork sales, production during November 2018

News from Russian Federation   12 December 2018

Significant benefits to productivity achieved in vaccine field trial

News from Denmark   11 December 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals