New research funds will allow improved disease surveillance in Canada's pork sector

Pork producers were on hand yesterday (12 December) morning to welcome the announcement by the Government of Canada of a $1.6-million-dollar investment in the Canadian pork industry.

These projects will improve disease surveillance in Canada and allow the pork industry to be better prepared to deal with diseases.

"Canadian pork producers welcome this investment in research and development from the Government of Canada in the area of swine health," said Rick Bergmann, Canadian Pork Council (CPC) Chair, and pork producer from Manitoba.

"Animal health is a top priority in our industry and we couldn’t produce the great quality protein we do without access to sound research and technology."

In partnership with the Atlantic Veterinary College Diagnostic Services (AVCDS) at the University of Prince Edward Island, the Enteric viral multiplex assay for swine health surveillance in Canada project will provide a comprehensive test to laboratories and will help veterinarians and producers manage the Canadian hog herd.

The data obtained through this project will also be used to inform disease surveillance activities through the Canadian Swine Health Intelligence Network.

"This investment will allow the Atlantic Veterinary College’s Diagnostic Services unit to further contribute to the health and productivity of Canada’s swine industry," said Dr Greg Keefe, Dean of UPEI’s Atlantic Veterinary College.

"This project will allow us to further refine our current multiplex assay for swine enteric diseases, contributing to the advancement of a national swine health surveillance system."

Funding for a University of Montréal project to develop a more advanced disease surveillance tool to enable faster threat detection across Canada was also announced this morning.

Funding for two projects was announced by Parliamentary Secretary Jean-Claude Poissant, on behalf of Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Lawrence MacAulay at Le Porc Show, Québec’s annual industry event.

As reported by Canadian Pork Council

ThePigSite News Desk