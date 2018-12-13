ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

Strong global demand for meat forecasted

13 December 2018

A growing global population and increasing incomes are expected to be key drivers behind the continued growth in global demand for meat, according to global meat market specialists GIRA.

While per capita meat consumption is generally increasing in all parts of the world the strongest increases have been recorded in developing regions.

Growing urban populations are becoming increasingly affluent in these regions and increases in per capita meat consumption are being recorded.

The improved availability and affordability of meat products have been aided by improvements in supply chain productivity, upscaling of production and investments in technology at all levels of the supply chain at a global level.

These trends have contributed to a sustained period of increase in both production and consumption of meat.

Global meat consumption is forecast to reach 318 million tonnes during 2018 and is expected to grow to 321 million tonnes by 2019 and 343 million tonnes by 2023.

Global consumption of fish is also expected to grow over the same period to reach 168 million tonnes by 2023 however the rate of growth is expected to be lower than growth in demand for meat.

While the outlook for meat demand is positive there are brakes that will impact demand and these need to be acknowledged. Key challenges include social pressures such as negativity around meat production, increases in regulatory costs and growing competition from alternative meat products.

There is also a growing vegetarianism and flexitarianism movement that could impact meat consumption, particularly in the developed world.

However, despite these numerous challenges facing the industry GIRA have forecast that the strong demand drivers are expected to counterbalance these brakes with continues growth in demand.

 

As reported by GIRAFood

Further Reading

You can view the full report by clicking here.

ThePigSite News Desk

Markets and Economics, Processing


