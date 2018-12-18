ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Active improvement of biosecurity could provide alternative to antibiotics in pig herds

18 December 2018

One study in Germany has shown a distinct relationship between antimicrobial usage, biosecurity measures and farm performance in farrow-to-finish farms.

Authors S. Raasch, M. Postma, J. Dewulf, K. D. C. Stärk and E. grosse Beilage

Background

Antimicrobial usage in food producing animals is of major concern. A clear link between the extent of use and the development of antimicrobial resistance has already been demonstrated. To evaluate strategies that may reduce the antimicrobial usage while assuring pig health and welfare, it requires profound knowledge of factors that are associated with antimicrobial usage. Data on biosecurity and herd management practices are important parameters to identify risk factors which are related to a higher antimicrobial usage. To investigate between-farm variations of high and low usage, the treatment incidence (TI) per age group in 60 German farrow-to-finish herds was qualitatively and quantitatively analysed and linked to biosecurity measures, and herd management characteristics.

Results

Weaned pigs received most of the treatments (median TI = 487.6), followed by suckling pigs (median TI = 138.9). Suckling pigs were treated with critically important antimicrobials (3rd and 4th generation cephalosporines) to a remarkable extent. The number of sows present at site (p < 0.01) and a low score for external biosecurity (p = 0.06) were associated with a higher antimicrobial usage in pigs from birth till slaughter. Herds with a higher treatment incidence in growing pigs (TI 200 days): i) were located in a region with a high pig density (p < 0.01), ii) had a less strict access check for visitors and personnel (p < 0.01) and iii) scored lower in the subcategory ‘cleaning and disinfection’ (internal biosecurity) (p < 0.01). Herds with a higher treatment incidence in breeding pigs weaned more piglets per sow and year and scored better in the internal biosecurity level (p = 0.02).

Conclusions

With the main focus on the treatment incidence in pigs from birth till slaughter and in breeding pigs risk factors for a high usage in these age groups were identified. The level of biosecurity of a herd was associated with the amount of antimicrobials used. Therefore, the findings in this study indicate possible points of action in the reduction and prudent use of antimicrobials in Germany. The active improvement of biosecurity measures could be a promising alternative to reduce antimicrobial usage on herd level.

 

S. Raasch, M. Postma, J. Dewulf, K. D. C. Stärk and E. grosse Beilage (2018). Association between antimicrobial usage, biosecurity measures as well as farm performance in German farrow-to-finish farms. Porcine Health Management, 4:30.

Further Reading

You can view the full report by clicking here.

Biosecurity and Hygiene, Sustainability, Antibiotic


Share This

News By

Related News

New MLCSL owner proposes independent scrutiny of carcass classification

News from United Kingdom  18 December 2018

Certainty, collaboration and respect needed for Scotland’s red meat industry

News from United Kingdom  18 December 2018

Backyard pig producers and feral pigs represent ASF risk for Canada

News from Canada  18 December 2018

FAO urges scale up of response to climate change in agri sectors

News from Global  17 December 2018

AHDB-sponsored scholar explores antibiotic stewardship in overseas pig production

News from United Kingdom  14 December 2018

More News

How to catch a disease outbreak early

News from United States   18 December 2018

RSPCA responds to Stacey review on farm inspections and animal welfare

News from United Kingdom   17 December 2018

Farmers Union insists immediate trade payments happen

News from United States   17 December 2018

GM pigs resist infection with the classical swine fever virus

News from United States   17 December 2018

EU citizens want more transparent food safety studies

News from European Union   14 December 2018

Farmers from across Central and Eastern Europe march on EU Council calling for equal pay for equal work

News from Belgium   14 December 2018

SHIC establishes diagnostic strategies to get ahead of disease

News from United States   13 December 2018

Superbugs found in pork products from Carrefour in Spain, Tesco Lotus in Thailand and Walmart in Brazil

News from Global   13 December 2018

US Congress passes 2018 Farm Bill

News from United States   13 December 2018

New research funds will allow improved disease surveillance in Canada's pork sector

News from Canada   13 December 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals - 5m Books