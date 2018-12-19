ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Swine fever in China may boost Brazilian markets

19 December 2018

An outbreak of a deadly virus threatening pork production in China may be a boon to Brazilian and US exporters, meat processor JBS SA's chief executive said in a live webcast on Tuesday (18 December).

Gilberto Tomazoni said the swine fever outbreak could change the overall landscape for protein trade, affecting not only pork markets but potentially other meat types like poultry and beef.

"China has already significantly increased pork imports from Brazil due to the outbreak," said Tomazoni, who was appointed chief executive of JBS earlier this month.

As China scrambles to control what he called a sanitary crisis, Brazilian and US meat exporters stand to benefit, Tomazoni said in answer to questions from two analysts at Brazilian brokerage XP Investimentos.

China, already the destination for roughly half of Brazilian pork exports, produces close to 55 million tons of the meat annually, compared with close to 4 million tons for Brazil.

The fever, which first broke out in early August, prompted a Chinese campaign to curb illegal hog slaughtering and build more large-scale slaughterhouses.

The campaign will last from December to May next year as Beijing tackles the highly contagious disease that threatens the world's largest pig herd.

"In our industry, food security and sanitary issues have a big impact," Tomazoni said referring to problems in China, the world's top pork producer and consumer.

 

Reported by Ana Mano

Source: Reuters

Markets and Economics, Processing, African Swine Fever


Share This

News By

Related News

Death toll rises as China suffers new ASF outbreaks

News from China  19 December 2018

Certainty, collaboration and respect needed for Scotland’s red meat industry

News from United Kingdom  18 December 2018

Backyard pig producers and feral pigs represent ASF risk for Canada

News from Canada  18 December 2018

Farmers Union insists immediate trade payments happen

News from United States  17 December 2018

Farmers from across Central and Eastern Europe march on EU Council calling for equal pay for equal work

News from Belgium  14 December 2018

More News

Merck to acquire privately held Antelliq Group

News from France   19 December 2018

How to catch a disease outbreak early

News from United States   18 December 2018

Active improvement of biosecurity could provide alternative to antibiotics in pig herds

News from Germany   18 December 2018

New MLCSL owner proposes independent scrutiny of carcass classification

News from United Kingdom   18 December 2018

RSPCA responds to Stacey review on farm inspections and animal welfare

News from United Kingdom   17 December 2018

FAO urges scale up of response to climate change in agri sectors

News from Global   17 December 2018

GM pigs resist infection with the classical swine fever virus

News from United States   17 December 2018

EU citizens want more transparent food safety studies

News from European Union   14 December 2018

AHDB-sponsored scholar explores antibiotic stewardship in overseas pig production

News from United Kingdom   14 December 2018

SHIC establishes diagnostic strategies to get ahead of disease

News from United States   13 December 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals - 5m Books