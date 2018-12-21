News

EU pig prices: Christmas markets largely stable

The European slaughter market for pigs is in a final sprint before Christmas. The quotations are mostly unchanged and stable, but some price improvements are being reported.

Market participants on all sides are currently putting their foot down to ensure they have processed as much as possible before the holidays. Thus, the willingness of producers to submit is high across borders and slaughter activities continue to be extensive. The meat market also has high volume sales. All in all, European market conditions continue to be in balance at a high level.

Unchanged quotations from Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, France, Belgium and Austria are reported. Market participants in France are already concentrating on the commence of 2019. In the first two weeks, various actions are already planned in food retailing, which gives hope for positive impulses.

In Denmark, the previous week's increase in quotations was reversed. As a result, the revised Danish listing in the European price structure of the five largest pig-keeping EU member states returns to fourth behind Germany. Quotations in the UK and Italy also fell.

(Source: ISN - Interessengemeinschaft der Schweinehalter Deutschlands)

1) corrected quotation: The official Quotations of the different countries are corrected, so that each quotation has the same base (conditions).

2) These quotations are based on the correction formulas applied since 01.08.2010.

base: 57 % lean-meat-percentage; farm-gate-price; 79 % killing-out-percentage, without value-added-tax