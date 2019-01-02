ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

China reports African swine fever outbreak on farm in Heilongjiang

02 January 2019

CHINA (Reuters) - China on Wednesday reported a new outbreak of African swine fever on a farm with 73,000 pigs in Heilongjiang province, as the highly contagious disease continues its spread through the world's largest hog herd

The outbreak in Suihua city in the northeastern province infected 4,686 pigs and killed 3,766 animals, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement on its website.

China has reported more than 90 cases of the incurable disease since it was first detected in the country in August last year.

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Ryan Woo; editing by Richard Pullin

Source: Reuters

Pig Health, African Swine Fever


