Canadian Pork Council among highlights of CPTPP in 2018

02 January 2019
Manitoba Pork Council


CANADA - The Chair of the Canadian Pork Council says Canada's participation in the Comprehensive Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) was among the highlights of 2018

The CPTPP came into effect in six of the 11 participating nations Sunday.

Rick Bergmann, the Chair of the Canadian Pork Council, says the pork sector depends on trade and, looking at 2018, one of the first things that comes to mind is the Comprehensive Progressive Trans-Pacific partnership.

Mr Bergmann says, "With this in place, the fact that Canada is one of the six signatories on the deal it gives us immediate opportunity in regards to having more opportunity in Japan.

"The project numbers are about 640 million in more benefit there and also tariff reduction which is significant as well when we export to Japan.

"The Verified Canadian Pork brand is a strong band already in a lot of these countries.

"Now that we have the CPTPP in place it does allow us to have reduction in tariffs.

"Global Affairs suggests 51 million dollars in tariff reduction when we export to Japan.

"When you think about competition in our trade sector it does bring us to a good position compared to other countries like the United States."

Mr Bergmann says the trade agreements that have moved forward in 2018 create opportunity in 2019 and beyond.

However, pork producers need to see the value of those deals go all the way to their farms to they can benefit and build their sustainability, he concludes.

