Veterinary Ireland must get back around the table with Dept of Agriculture, IFA says

09 January 2019

IRELAND - IFA has called on Veterinary Ireland to cease their disruption of meat factories and to re-enter talks with the Department of Agriculture

The problem is now most acute in pig factories.

IFA understands that the organised disruption by vets in factories will result in the slaughtering of cull sows being stopped from this week.

There will be further implications the following week if the matter is not resolved.

"It is totally unacceptable that farmers are being used as a pawn in a chess game between Veterinary Ireland and the Minister for Agriculture," IFA said.

