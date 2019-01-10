ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

EU pig prices: Quotations unchanged at start of the Year

10 January 2019
EU - This week, the European slaughter pig market appears to remain well-supplied. Compared to last week, the basic market situation has not seen much change

Within various EU member countries, the backlog of supply - which had appeared on live animal markets over the festive season - continues to be sold in a gradual manner. However, this has not been done so far by all accounts. Hence, the quantities of slaughter pigs are still exceeding demand across borders.

From Austria, it has been reported that the backlog supply is falling below quantities that had been feared might arise. According to a report by a market participant, sufficient quantities of live pigs are available in France, where the year usually starts with various campaigns in retail trade.

While most of the other EU member countries' quotations remain unchanged, the French quotation has dropped slightly. Spanish pork exports are being watched over because of the supply situation wherein  stimulating impulses are being anticipated.

As regards the Danish quotation, the optimum range of slaughter weights have increased. As a result, meat processing giant Danish Crown is trying to prepare for supply pressure possibly resulting from the missing days of slaughter over Christmas.

Some optimism is expected to emerge in Great Britain, where the quotation went up slightly.

(Source: ISN - Interessengemeinschaft der Schweinehalter Deutschlands)
1) corrected quotation: The official Quotations of the different countries are corrected, so that each quotation has the same base (conditions)
2) These quotations are based on the correction formulas applied since 01.08.2010.
base: 57 percent lean-meat-percentage; farm-gate-price; 79 percent killing-out-percentage, without value-added-tax

Trend for the German market:

At the beginning of the week, the selling of the backlog supply continues in the live animal market. Currently, intensive effort is required from all market participants in order to get the market situation back to being balanced.

ThePigSite News Desk
