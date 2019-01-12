ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

New book from Dr Mark Fisher provides a fascinating insight into the history of animal welfare

12 January 2019

GLOBAL - 5m Books have published "Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics" by animal welfare expert Mark Fisher, which introduces the complex subject of the human-animal relationship in farming systems

As well as looking at the different philosophies, theories and movements in animal welfare from early history to the present, the author discusses how we can develop an equitable and sustainable animal welfare model for the future.

Mark Fisher says: “There are many dimensions to complex issues like animal welfare (eg political, religious, economic) and in order to progress them we have to understand and manage them. They cannot be solved just by telling the farmer how he or she must manage their resources. I was really prompted by the realisation that if forces from beyond the farm gate are driving some of the practices affecting animal welfare, then perhaps we should look at the potential for changes from beyond the farm gate being used to improve animal welfare. Should farmers be the only ones who pay for animal welfare?”

Dr Mark Fisher is the principal adviser for the New Zealand Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), Animal Welfare Team. He has led major research and guided new policy for agriculture and animal welfare throughout a career working across multiple sectors.

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics is now available to buy at the RRP of £24.95. You can find out more about the book here.

For author interviews or a review copy please contact Victoria Delahunty here.

