Brazilian exports reached 549 thousand tonnes in 2018

14 January 2019

Both the pig and poultry sectors flourished in 2018 with increases in exports and sales.

As was observed in the poultry sector in 2018, pork exporters recorded remarkable increases in the second half of the year, as well as in the last month of the year.

In December, there was an increase of 8.8 percent in shipments of fresh pork, with a total of 47.7 thousand tonnes in the last month of 2018 - in December 2017, sales reached 43.9 thousand tonnes.

As a result, the sector ended the year with total exports of 549 thousand tonnes, a volume 7.4 percent lower than the 592 thousand tonnes recorded in 2017. The losses of 19.5 percent accumulated in the first half of the year (in comparison with the first half of 2017) were reduced by an increase of 4.5 percent in the last six months of the year.

In revenue, pork sales totalled US $ 94.8 million, seven percent lower than the same period in 2017, at US $ 101.9 million. For the year as a whole, sales generated revenues of US $ 1.115 billion, 23.9 percent lower than the previous year, with US $ 1.465 billion.

"The pace of sales to China was key to the sector's export performance in 2018. It is expected that the flow into the Asian market will continue, boosting sales in the sector as Russia gradually resumes imports of the product Brazilian,” analyses Ricardo Santin, executive director of ABPA.

 

As reported by ABPA

