ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

EU pig prices: Balanced markets and positive prospects

15 January 2019
Go to schweine.net

The European slaughter pig market appears well-balanced this week. Almost all quotations in EU member states remain consistent.

Over the past calendar week, slaughter belts were running at full capacity within European slaughter companies in order to manage the backlog of supplies which had piled up over the turn of the year.

There was already some indication of the market clearing and balancing in Germany by the middle of last week.

Therefore, the German quotation remained stable for as long as 13 weeks and and has now dipped slightly (a corrected €1.31 per kg slaughter weight).

In view of the balanced situation in Germany, slaughter pig prices in other EU member countries have followed suit.

Sale of backlog supplies is reportedly still continuing in the live animal market. In Austria, massive snowfall has hampered fresh-meat deliveries to winter sports resorts, according to the Austrian VLV.

Spain continues rank on top within the the European price structure among the five EU member countries most prominent in pig keeping.

France remains second, followed by Germany in third place, while Denmark is bearing the red light, ranking right behind the Netherlands.

In the UK, the quotation has only gone down slightly.

 (Source: ISN - Interessengemeinschaft der Schweinehalter Deutschlands)

1) corrected quotation: The official Quotations of the different countries are corrected, so that each quotation has the same base (conditions)
2) These quotations are based on the correction formulas applied since 01.08.2010.
base: 57 percent lean-meat-percentage; farm-gate-price; 79 percent killing-out-percentage, without value-added-tax

Trend for the German market

The local slaughter pig market is starting into the new calendar week in a balanced way. There is no pressure from the quantities of live-animals on offer. Tradespeople are sporadically already looking for additional lots.

ThePigSite News Desk

Top image via Shutterstock

Processing, Slaughter


Share This

News By

Related News

Poland's wild boar cull prompts protests

News from Poland  15 January 2019

Veterinary Ireland must get back around the table with Dept of Agriculture, IFA says

News from Ireland  09 January 2019

China strengthens slaughter regulations to combat African swine fever

News from China  02 January 2019

Meat juice monitoring may provide alternative for routine PED surveillance

News from United States  21 December 2018

EU pig prices: Christmas markets largely stable

News from European Union  21 December 2018

More News

African swine fever death toll exceeds 900,000 pigs in China

News from China   15 January 2019

Canadian agricultural outlook still positive

News from Canada   15 January 2019

Farming insects may solve one problem but create others, scientists warn

News from Global   15 January 2019

New guidelines on responsible antibiotic use in UK pigs

News from United Kingdom   15 January 2019

Genesus Global Market Report: China January 2019

News from China   14 January 2019

Brazilian exports reached 549 thousand tonnes in 2018

News from Brazil   14 January 2019

New study indicates progress in US pork’s sustainability

News from United States   14 January 2019

Pork sector calls for more detector dogs at border points

News from Canada   14 January 2019

New research reveals growth opportunities for US pork

News from United States   14 January 2019

Raw pork seized from Chinese vessel off Cimei

News from Taiwan   14 January 2019

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals - 5m Books