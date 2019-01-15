ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Canadian agricultural outlook still positive

15 January 2019
Manitoba Pork Council


Farm-Scape is sponsored by
Manitoba Pork Council and Sask Pork

FarmScape is a Wonderworks Canada production and is distributed courtesy of Manitoba Pork Council
and Sask Pork.

The Chief Agricultural economist with Farm Credit Canada says, despite anticipated tighter profit margins on agricultural commodities, the outlook for Canadian agriculture in 2019 looks positive.

2018 has been volatile and uncertain due in part, to the renegotiation of NAFTA and trade disputes between China and the United States.

J.P. Gervais, the Chief Agricultural Economist with Farm Credit Canada says 2018 farm income appears lower than 2017.

Mr Gervais says: "The number one thing that we have going for the ag market, and Canadian ag in general, is that we have a very strong demand for the commodities that we sell right now.

"If I think of all the different factors, I'm really thinking about how these particular trends can actually lower or weaken the demand that we face.

"One of the reasons why we have a very strong demand for Canadian commodities is the fact that the growth of the world economy in 2019 has been revised downward. This said, I'm still seeing a lot of good things.

"I'm still seeing disposable income in the places where they buy Canadian commodities is still going up and going up at a fairly strong pace so that's pretty good news.

"We have very strong demand in North America and in Canada for animal protein and for plant-based protein - we're still climbing in terms of the demand for plant-based proteins.

"Pulse producers also had a difficult 2018 because of trade tensions - with India in this case.

"The world economy is turning up and I think that's a good thing for us."

He acknowledges there are planned discussions between the US and China to solve their trade differences and discussions seem positive but any action aimed at lifting those ongoing tariffs or those due to be raised in the next couple of months have not been seen.

 

As reported by Bruce Cochrane for Farmscape.ca

ThePigSite News Desk

Markets and Economics


Share This

News By

Related News

Maltese pig farmers facing the chop

News from Malta  14 January 2019

New research reveals growth opportunities for US pork

News from United States  14 January 2019

Brazilian exports reached 549 thousand tonnes in 2018

News from Brazil  14 January 2019

Canada's edge in penetrating high value export markets

News from Canada  11 January 2019

USDA to send trade relief to Brazilian meat giant

News from United States  11 January 2019

More News

Poland's wild boar cull prompts protests

News from Poland   15 January 2019

African swine fever death toll exceeds 900,000 pigs in China

News from China   15 January 2019

Farming insects may solve one problem but create others, scientists warn

News from Global   15 January 2019

New guidelines on responsible antibiotic use in UK pigs

News from United Kingdom   15 January 2019

EU pig prices: Balanced markets and positive prospects

News from European Union   15 January 2019

Genesus Global Market Report: China January 2019

News from China   14 January 2019

New study indicates progress in US pork’s sustainability

News from United States   14 January 2019

Pork sector calls for more detector dogs at border points

News from Canada   14 January 2019

Raw pork seized from Chinese vessel off Cimei

News from Taiwan   14 January 2019

UK government to help farmers tackle air pollution

News from United Kingdom   14 January 2019

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals - 5m Books