ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

No deal Brexit a major concern for the BVA

16 January 2019

UK - The British Veterinary Association (BVA) responded after the vote on 15 January to the outcome of the Brexit vote, under which MPs voted by a large majority to reject the proposed Withdrawal Agreement

Simon Doherty, president of the BVA, photo provided by the BVA

BVA President Simon Doherty said:

“This result suggests that a no deal Brexit is increasingly likely, which would have a profound impact on the veterinary profession, particularly in the short to medium term. We know that our members are particularly worried about workforce shortages and capacity, so we will ramp up our campaign to restore vets to the shortage occupation list and develop an immigration system that works for everyone in the profession.

"Uncertainty over the UK’s future status will put additional pressures on an already overstretched profession, so it is essential in the event of a no deal scenario that the government gains listed status for the UK as a matter of urgency.

“In these uncertain times we would like to remind members that they can access our free legal helpline, particularly for questions over employment and immigration. BVA will continue to work with RCVS, Defra and other stakeholders, including the Irish Government, to address the many detailed questions thrown up by a no deal Brexit.”

The BVA briefings on “Brexit and the veterinary profession” and “No deal Brexit and the veterinary profession” set out all of the issues of interest in more detail.

 

Pig Health, Government & Regulatory


Share This

News By

Related News

African swine fever identified in Mongolia

News from Mongolia  16 January 2019

NFU agrees six principles to deliver best Brexit outcome for British farmers, growers

News from United Kingdom  16 January 2019

Alberta PED outbreak remains contained to one

News from Canada  16 January 2019

UK PM May faces confidence vote as Brexit goes down to the line

News from United Kingdom  16 January 2019

Resolution needed to secure UK animal health and welfare says NOAH, after Brexit landmark vote

News from United Kingdom  16 January 2019

More News

NFU President responds to the meaningful vote

News from United Kingdom   16 January 2019

Save money by focusing on feed conversion

News from United Kingdom   16 January 2019

Poland's wild boar cull prompts protests

News from Poland   15 January 2019

African swine fever death toll exceeds 900,000 pigs in China

News from China   15 January 2019

Canadian agricultural outlook still positive

News from Canada   15 January 2019

Farming insects may solve one problem but create others, scientists warn

News from Global   15 January 2019

New guidelines on responsible antibiotic use in UK pigs

News from United Kingdom   15 January 2019

EU pig prices: Balanced markets and positive prospects

News from European Union   15 January 2019

Genesus Global Market Report: China January 2019

News from China   14 January 2019

Brazilian exports reached 549 thousand tonnes in 2018

News from Brazil   14 January 2019

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals - 5m Books