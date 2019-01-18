ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

Upcoming National Pork Industry Forum

18 January 2019

Producer delegates from across the United States will gather in Orlando, 6-8 March, for the annual National Pork Industry Forum.

The 15 producers who serve as members of the National Pork Board and Pork Checkoff staff leadership will hear directly from Pork Act delegates appointed by the US Secretary of Agriculture.

The theme for the annual meeting of the Pork Act delegate body is Moving at the Speed of Business. The US pork industry is on a path to reshape itself as a problem solver to meet and exceed the challenges it faces in a dynamic food production environment. Toward that end, the entire industry must be nimble and flexible, as well as to be able to quickly adapt to change.

Each year the delegates confer, vote on resolutions and advisements and provide valuable direction on the important issues facing pork producers and the industry. Delegates will learn about the work underway to grow consumer demand for pork domestically and worldwide, as well as the plans to share pork producers’ story of sustainability through adhering to the We Care® ethical principles.

“In today’s production environment, we must have a shared focus on sustainability and innovation,” said Steve Rommereim, president of the National Pork Board and a pig farmer from Alcester, South Dakota.

“We are committed to the We Care® ethical principles. Those values – put on paper more than a decade ago – continue to drive the work of pork producers every day on their farms as well as our work at Pork Forum.”

At the meeting, Pork Act delegates will rank 10 candidates for the National Pork Board and submit the list to the US Secretary of Agriculture for approval. The candidates, in alphabetical order, are:

• Pat Albright – Michigan
• Bill Kessler – Missouri
• Larry Liepold – Minnesota
• Bill Luckey – Nebraska
• Gene Noem – Iowa
• Russ Nugent – Arkansas
• Alicia Pedemonti – New Hampshire
• Michael Skahill – Virginia
• Dave Struthers – Iowa
• Stephen Williamson – North Carolina

Prior to the annual meeting, members of the National Pork Board also will convene their March board of directors meeting. The agenda will include updates on 2019 plans to enhance pork demand, increase market opportunities, improve pork production practices and invest in research priorities.

Included on the 2019 Pork Forum agenda will be opportunities for pork producers to become certified in the pork industry’s Pork Quality Assurance® Plus programme, as well as learn more about other pork industry programmes. The full agenda is available at www.porkindustryforum.com.

 

As reported by the Pork Checkoff

Production Management, Government & Regulatory, Sustainability


