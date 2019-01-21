News

QMS launches 'Go Places with Pork' campaign

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) will this week launch a brand new 'Go Places with Pork' campaign to inspire and encourage Scottish consumers to try adventurous new pork dishes which are perfect for mid-week family meals.

Launching today (21 January), the six-week campaign features eight tantalising recipes which take consumers on a journey around the globe by showcasing dishes from Japan, Germany, Spain and Brazil, to name just a few.

The campaign, which is set to reach over 4.2 million consumers (94 percent of the adult population), includes a TV advert, along with billboard, press, digital, social and radio advertising.

The TV advert will run for four weeks as part of the drive to promote pork as a versatile and tasty addition to mealtimes, partly funded by £125,000 from the Scottish Government to support the campaign.

Carol McLaren, director of marketing and communications for Quality Meat Scotland, said: "Our integrated PR and marketing campaign will help increase understanding and awareness of Specially Selected Pork, a brand which is underpinned by quality assurance schemes which make animal welfare a priority, and ultimately inspire shoppers to actively look for and ask for it in stores.

"The campaign messaging is supported by in-depth market research identifying our target audience and their existing perceptions of the Specially Selected Pork brand and pork in general.

"The 'Go Places with Pork' campaign seeks to position pork as a great alternative to traditional choices, with its affordability, versatility and fantastic flavour making it the perfect choice for mid-week family meals."

Public relations activity will be undertaken throughout the campaign period, including support from high profile chefs joining the call to get more Scots to consider pork as part of their plans to lead healthier lifestyles.

Following on from the 'Make it with Pork' competition which was won by McCaskie Butchers in Wemyss Bay, over 200 Scotch Butchers Club members butchers will also receive point of sale kits featuring the ‘Go Places with Pork’ creatives and recipes to help them boost their sales of Specially Selected Pork.

In-store sampling activity will also take place with key retailers throughout the campaign.

For delicious pork recipes and videos, please visit www.scotchkitchen.com or Scotch Kitchen on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

ThePigSite News Desk

Top image via Shutterstock