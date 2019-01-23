ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

How far can tail posture act as an indicator of tail-biting?

23 January 2019

In a new study, the scoring of pigs with hanging tails at feeding was found to be a useful tool for identifying tail damage, which may otherwise be difficult to detect by the caretaker.

Authors Torun Wallgren, Anne Larsen and Stefan Gunnarsson (2019). Animals, 210: 26-37. Special Issue Environmental Enrichment of Pigs.

Tail biting is a large welfare problem in modern pig production, causing pain and reduced health and production. The identification of tail biting is important for minimising the risk of the escalation of the behaviour and its consequences. Tail posture (ie, tail hanging or curled) has been suggested to depend on the presence of tail wounds and, therefore, has been suggested as an indicator of tail biting.

The aim of this study was to investigate if tail posture was feasible as a tail damage indicator in a commercial setting. The study was carried out on one batch of 459 un-docked finishing pigs (30–120 kg in weight). Weekly scoring of tail posture was combined with the scoring of tail lesions. Tail posture was observed at feeding to facilitate the usage of the method in commercial settings.

A curly tail was observed in 94 percent of the observations. Pigs with tails scored with “wound” were 4.15 (p < 0.0001) times more likely to have hanging tails, and pigs scored with “inflamed wounds” were 14.24 (p < 0.0001) times more likely to have hanging tails, compared to pigs with nondamaged tails. Tail posture correctly classified tails with “wound” or “inflamed wound” 67.5 percent of the time, with 55.2 percent sensitivity and 79.7 percent specificity, respectively.

By observing the tail position at feeding, we were able to identify pigs with tail wounds in 68 percent of cases simply by scoring pigs with hanging tails. To conclude, the scoring of pigs with hanging tails at feeding was found to be a useful tool for identifying tail damages, which may otherwise be difficult to detect by the caretaker.

 

Further Reading

Read the full article by clicking here.

Pig Health, Pig Welfare, Tail biting, Diagnostics


Share This

News By

Related News

NFU outlines the impact of a no-deal on British food and farming

News from United Kingdom  23 January 2019

How can computer-based learning aid with on-farm pig euthanasia?

News from United States  23 January 2019

Swine fever cover-ups continue

News from China  23 January 2019

Substantial progress reported in 2018 efforts to fight swine disease

News from Canada  22 January 2019

Is PEDv infecting herds through artificial insemination?

News from France  22 January 2019

More News

UK pig meat exports continue to perform strongly

News from United Kingdom   23 January 2019

Canada’s Food Guide reiterates pork is a healthy choice

News from Canada   23 January 2019

Ceva 'Spotlight The Future' newsletter January 2019

News from European Union   23 January 2019

Thailand on alert for African swine fever in Chinese pork

News from Thailand   23 January 2019

ADM named in Fortune's most admired company list for 11th consecutive year

News from United States   23 January 2019

China's 2018 pork output surprises industry

News from China   22 January 2019

EU pig prices: quotations still unmoving

News from European Union   22 January 2019

Irish pig sector spiralling deeper into financial crisis

News from Ireland   22 January 2019

Will Canada overtake the US as number one pork supplier to Japan?

News from Canada   22 January 2019

NFU Board calls for immediate end to government shutdown

News from United States   21 January 2019

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals - 5m Books