The best of The Pig Site 2017: Overcoming behavioural change

21 December 2017

Continuing in The Pig Site’s rundown of the best articles of 2017, next up...

Challenges in behavioural change and ways to overcome them

17 March 2017

According to scientists we are living in a VUCA world, a world that is more and more impacted by increasing levels of volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity. The amount and pace of transformation around us is overwhelming. Change has become the new normal. Meanwhile we are very good in identifying, observing and analysing from a third-person’s point of view all kinds of change that are happening around us or needed for the greater good, changing our own long-established, traditional behaviour ourselves or driving even others to change their behaviour remains challenging. So what is it that makes changing behaviour so difficult? And what can help us driving change more successfully – for our own benefit and the benefit of others? Global PRRS Solutions discusses how a deeper awareness about the behavioural patterns we apply, the mindset we choose and the meaning we give to our actions might be key.

Read the full article here, or to read the previous article in the series, click here

 

Production Management, Training & Development, Farmer/Worker Health & Safety


