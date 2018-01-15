News

APHIS gives Mexico the all-clear

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is recognising Mexico as free of classical swine fever, meaning controlled import of swine and swine products to the US can be restored.

At the request of Mexico’s government, the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) completed a thorough review, which included updating its initial risk assessment in 2016 following a 2015 site visit. Using this information, APHIS determined that the risk of introducing Classical Swine Fever (CSF) into the United States through imports of live swine, swine genetics, pork and pork products is very low. These items can safely be imported following the conditions outlined in APHIS’s import regulations, while still protecting the United States against CSF.



The regulations require that pork or pork products be:

accompanied by a certificate issued by a Mexican government veterinary officer; and

the pork or pork products must come from swine raised and slaughtered in regions APHIS considers CSF-free.

APHIS previously recognised specific regions within Mexico as free of CSF, and the certifications previously used for that region can be used for the entire country. APHIS will coordinate with FSIS to ensure both agencies’ import requirements are met.

Classical swine fever, otherwise known as hog cholera (HC), is a specific viral disease of pigs. It affects no other species. It is a notifiable disease in most countries of the world.

In a susceptible (unvaccinated) herd, almost all pigs are affected. It causes generalised disease, including fever, malaise, lack of appetite, diarrhoea, paralysis, abortion, mummification and the birth of shaking piglets. Mortality is high.

It is important to check the CSF status of your region and understand the clinical signs of the disease in pigs. To learn more, click here

As reported by APHIS