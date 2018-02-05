ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

The 'cultured' meat movement at IPPE 2018

05 February 2018

The North American Meat Institute questions how the lab-grown or 'cultured' meat movement, showcased at IPPE 2018, will be regulated in the future

The International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) brought together leaders and innovators from across the meat industry, with some companies showcasing their research and investment into lab-grown or 'cultured' meat.

With the rapid emergence of such innovations in food science, naturally, the meat industry is concerned as to how lab-grown and cultured meats will be regulated and what their place will be in society.

Some of the questions raised by the North American Meat Institute (NAMI) include how the lab-grown proteins will fit within the definition of meat; how the Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) will regulate such proteins under the Federal Meat Inspection Act; and how product labelling will disclose the bio-engineered origins of the product.

Adapting and finding methods to supply the rising global demand for food is crucial for the future of the meat industry, so exploring the opportunities that ‘cultured’ meats and plant-based proteins is a popular strategy being adopted within food science research.

It is important that more sustainable, long-term strategies are put in place for the health of both consumers and the environment, but, according to NAMI, it is important to ensure a “level playing field” for the entire meat industry as lab-grown and alternative proteins gain a larger share of the market.

 

Source: MeatingPlace

 

Click here for the full article

