ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

USDA seeks comments on plans to modernise swine inspection

20 February 2018

Poultry Health Today

Spokespersons for USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) made the rounds at the 2018 International Production and Processing Expo in Atlanta to drum up support for proposed rules to modernize carcass inspections at swine slaughterhouses and increase line speeds.

USDA is proposing to amend the federal meat-inspection regulations to establish a new voluntary inspection system for slaughterhouses called the New Swine Slaughter Inspection System (NSIS). At the same time, the agency would require additional pathogen sampling for all swine-slaughter establishments.

Basically, the proposal calls for personnel at slaughterhouses, not USDA inspectors, to take the lead on evaluating live animals entering the plant and also doing early-stage, post-mortem inspections, Carmen Rottenberg, acting deputy under secretary for food safety, told Pig Health Today.

For slaughterhouses that opt into NSIS, the proposed rule would increase the number of offline USDA inspection tasks, while continuing 100% FSIS carcass-by-carcass inspection.

In addition, the new system would free up USDA personnel to do more food-safety inspections in other areas of the plant “that have direct impact on food safety,” Rottenberg added.

According to Paul Kiecker, acting administrator for FSIS, USDA would also amend the regulations that apply to all establishments that slaughter swine.

The new requirements would ensure that establishments implement measures to control enteric pathogens that can cause foodborne illness, he told Pig Health Today.

Specifically, all swine-slaughter establishments would be required to implement appropriate measures to prevent contamination throughout the entire production process in their Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) plans, Sanitation Standard Operating Procedures (Sanitation SOPs), or other prerequisite programs.

The new requirements would ensure that both USDA and the establishment have the documentation they need to verify the effectiveness of these measures on an ongoing basis.

To view the proposed rule and information on how to comment on the rule, visit the FSIS website at fsis.usda.gov/wps/portal/fsis/topics/regulations/federal-register/proposed-rules.

Pig Health, Pig Welfare, Food Safety


Share This

News By

Related News

Healthy, stress-free GI tract is key to pigs’ long-term health

News from United States  14 February 2018

Steps to keep the incidence of stillborns at bay

News from United States  06 February 2018

Food-chain specialist: Communicate the emotional side of pork production, not the technical

News from United States  05 February 2018

New forms of swine influenza pose tough but manageable challenges

News from United States  29 January 2018

Individual pig care offers path to better health, uniformity

News from United States  23 January 2018

More News

Increase in pig price fully justified

News from Ireland   19 February 2018

China turns to artificial intelligence to track its 700 million pigs

News from China   19 February 2018

Mind your head: UK farmers talk mental health

News from United Kingdom   19 February 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: Canada - a strange marriage

News from Canada   16 February 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Mexico trip report

News from Mexico   16 February 2018

India’s pig farmers encouraged to go ‘commercial’

News from India   16 February 2018

The latest meat processing trends uncovered at Foodex 2018

News from United Kingdom   16 February 2018

Saker ShopRites, Inc. recalls empanadas due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen

News from United States   15 February 2018

Monitoring animal welfare at slaughter: CCTV and beyond

News from United Kingdom   15 February 2018

EU Pig Prices: markets are recovering, quotations are going up

News from European Union   14 February 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

The Commuter Pig Keeper - 5m Books