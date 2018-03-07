ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Meet the game-changing women of pig farming

07 March 2018

Ahead of International Women’s Day (8 March), take a look at the two female pig farmers from Iowa who have been recognised as leaders of the next generation of American pig farmers

The National Pork Board announced 1 March 2018 that Christine Snowden and Emma Lasco, both from Iowa, and Adam Krause, from South Dakota, have been named the 2018 Pig Farmers of Tomorrow. They were recognised at the 2018 National Pork Industry Forum in Kansas City.

Left to right: Emma Lasco, Adam Krause and Christine Snowden. Photo: Pork Checkoff

An industry panel of judges selected the 2018 Pig Farmers of Tomorrow, who all have had a Common Industry Audit completed on their farms.

National Pork Board President Terry O’Neel commented on the announcement:

It is important for the Pork Checkoff to recognise the future leaders of the pork industry. We are excited for these young farmers to share their unique stories with consumers.

The award recognises farm leaders, ages 18-29, who intend to make pig farming their life’s work and who are committed to raising pigs using the pork industry’s We CareSM ethical principles. The winners will speak at Pork Checkoff events and provide content on #RealPigFarming, which is the pork industry’s social media programme.

Emma Lasco is a territory manager for Smithfield Foods Midwest Production in Roland, Iowa. She assists growers with implementing Smithfield’s industry-leading animal care standards on their farms:

"It is important for people in the pork industry to speak up so that our story gets told correctly. We are committed to caring for animals daily and are passionate about keeping them safe, comfortable and healthy. At the end of the day, the care that we provide animals translates into safe and wholesome products for consumers".

Lasco was not raised into farming; she aspired to be a veterinarian, however, through internships in sow barns and finishing barns, she developed a passion for pig rearing.

Attending Iowa State University, Lasco found herself inspired to make a change in the pig industry by Tom Baas, a mentor during her time studying. She believes that inspiring the next generation of young pig farmers can be achieved through communicating directly with people via social media.

Christine Snowden is an assistant farrowing manager for AMVC, located in Audubon, Iowa. She works with other employees to care for piglets from birth until they are weaned:

 

 "Working in the pork industry is a rewarding career. Not only do you get to work with animals every day, but you get a sense of pride by helping to provide pork for consumers here in the United States".

 Snowden began showing Spot pigs at a young age then went on to major in animal science at Ohio State University. She also believes that her mentor, Dr Steve Moeller, has provided her with inspiration for improving the pig industry.

Snowden believes that transparency between farmers and consumers is key to showing the hard work that pig farmers put into rearing their animals safely and with welfare in mind. She wants to bring the public into the farrowing room through social media live streaming to encourage the next generation to learn more about the pig farming life.

 

Sources: Pork Checkoff; National Hog Farmer

Production Management, Conferences & Events, Training & Development


Share This

News By

Related News

NFU calls for detail on food and drink sector after Brexit

News from United Kingdom  05 March 2018

Get ready for change at the British Pig & Poultry Fair

News from United Kingdom  05 March 2018

2018 pork industry honours

News from United States  05 March 2018

Overheated pigs may get the cool down they need with Purdue technology

News from United States  02 March 2018

Ractopamine-free programme: new swine movement requirements

News from Canada  01 March 2018

More News

Influence Feed: Feedback on food and fuel policy

News from United States   07 March 2018

Gilt and Sow Management Guidelines 2017: Section 2 Gilt management

News from European Union   07 March 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Global market prices

News from United States   06 March 2018

Listeriosis outbreak traced to processed meat

News from South Africa   06 March 2018

Pork from Britain to be showcased in Japan

News from United Kingdom   06 March 2018

Introducing Ingelvac Provenza — the birth of a new generation in swine protection

News from United States   05 March 2018

Zoetis introduces US pork industry’s first vaccine with two PCV2 Genotypes

News from United States   05 March 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: France

News from France   02 March 2018

Premier issue of Pig Health Today magazine now available

News from United States   02 March 2018

Natural feed additive alternatives

News from Germany   02 March 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

The Commuter Pig Keeper - 5m Books