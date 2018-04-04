ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

Thoughts of a PRRS specialist

04 April 2018

Zoetis

Zoetis speaks to three PRRS scientists about the new European PRRS vaccine, Suvaxyn® PRRS MLV

Speaking, in order of appearance:

• Dr Jay Calvert, Research Director, Global Biologicals Research for Zoetis

• Dr Gerard Martin, Researcher at the Autonomous University of Barcelona

• Dr Monica Balasch, Associate Director, Global Biologicals Research for Zoetis

About Suvaxyn® PRRS MLV

New modified live vaccine (MLV) against Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) virus for the active immunisation of pigs.

• The only vaccine that can be used from first day of age; earliest protection in piglets in one single dose; also approved for gilts and sows, protection extends to the whole herd.

• A new option to reduce lung lesions caused by PRRSv in fattening pigs, and to reduce negative impact of PRRSv infection on reproductive performance of gilts and sows.

• An innovative vaccine containing a European PRRS virus strain grown in a unique cell line.

• Formulation: Lyophilisate: Modified Live PRRS virus – the only PRRS vaccine not using simian cells to harvest the virus.

• Onset and duration of immunity: OOI – 28 days; DOI fattening pigs – 26 weeks; DOI gilts and sows – 16 weeks.

• Vaccination programme: Pigs/sows – single dose 2ml; gilts – one dose four weeks before breeding; breeding herd – single booster dose every four months and mass vaccination in PRRS pre-exposed herds.

• Presentation: 25, 50 and 125 doses (may vary in different countries).

• Indications: Reduces viremia and nasal shedding caused by PRRSv Gen 1 (European); reduces transplacental infection and reduces negative impact on stillbirths, piglet viremia at birth and weaning, lungs lesions and viral load in lungs at weaning.

• An opportunity for veterinarians to advance their PRRS expertise, improve herd health and profitability and offer new customised PRRS control programmes.

• The efficacy of Suvaxyn® PRRS MLV is supported by a comprehensive programme of clinical studies reviewed by the European Medicines Agency and included in the regulatory procedure approved by the European Commission in August 2017. The European public assessment report is available here.

 

As reported by Zoetis

ThePigSite News Desk
Pig Health, Pig Welfare, Company/Products


