ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Blowers better for weaners

09 April 2018

Blower heaters for weaner-grower pens may offer significant advantages over conventional in-pen bar heaters, according to Tim Miller, environmental specialist with ARM Buildings.

In an investigation into making barn heating safer and more efficient, Tim Miller explains why blowers may be a step in the right direction:

In modern buildings, weaner-growers tend to be housed for 8-10 weeks when weighing between 8 kg and 35-40 kg, but only need heating for the first two to three weeks. So, to save money, there has been a trend over a number of years to use plug-in heaters which could be moved from pen-to-pen, rather than the hard-wired heaters that couldn’t be moved, used in weaner-only rooms.

However, it has been found that the plugs and sockets were a weak part of the system. The relatively harsh environment could cause them to malfunction or even burn out.

About 18 months ago some farmers started using blower heaters mounted on the wall outside the pens with great success. This meant there was no need for cables in the room since the heaters used plugs in the passageway. Not only did this avoid the potential electrical problems, but they could also be moved from room-to-room with greater ease than the heaters in the pen.

Tim added:

I was initially wary of heating the whole room, rather than using spot-heating, but the results are good and monitoring has shown that the running costs at 50p per pig are very similar to the conventional heaters -which work out at 40p per pig – but without the problems.

Blower heaters mounted outside weaner pens can offer significant advantages, says Tim Miller.

As reported by ARM Buildings

Click here for more articles on heating and ventilation

Pig Health, Housing Systems, Production Management, Heating and Ventilation, Pig Welfare


Share This

News By

Related News

The way forward: Trust and transparency

News from Canada  10 April 2018

NFSCo appoints new COO for “next era” of UK farming

News from United Kingdom  10 April 2018

Water conservation 101

News from Canada  09 April 2018

Are you using rodenticides correctly?

News from United Kingdom  06 April 2018

Bilateral agreement signed for Canadian agricultural partnership

News from Canada  06 April 2018

More News

‘Coopetition’ healthy for pork industry

News from United States   10 April 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: China puts tariffs on US pork

News from United States   10 April 2018

Volta Mega Pork Fair 2018

News from Ghana   10 April 2018

Influence Feed: China strikes back

News from United States   10 April 2018

EU Pig Prices: Markets steady and unchanged – strong prospects

News from European Union   10 April 2018

Antibiotic stewardship: What can the pork industry learn from human medicine?

News from United States   09 April 2018

Biomin moves to Kansas City

News from United States   09 April 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: EU and Spanish pork markets April 2018

News from European Union   09 April 2018

Protect our producers

News from United States   09 April 2018

Batch farrowing offers smaller sow farms improved disease control

News from United States   09 April 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books