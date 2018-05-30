News

New PRRScontrol.com

On 9th, 10th and 11th May, HIPRA participated as a Gold sponsor in the “10th European Symposium of Porcine Heath Management” (ESPHM) which took place in the Palacio de Congresos de Cataluña conference centre.

HIPRA took advantage of this event, which was attended by over 1000 professionals from the global swine industry, to present its new website PRRSCONTROL.COM, with a new look, improved navigability and extensive updating of the content compared to the previous version.

25 years after it first appeared, the Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) remains a challenge and in turn is the disease with the greatest economic impact on world swine production. In-depth knowledge of the disease and firmly established control strategies are the best tools with which to tackle it.

HIPRA is offering the public a reference site where new and updated content on PRRS can be found and where personal responses can be given to questions about PRRS. With this vaccine, knowledge and experience, HIPRA is making available the best advisory service to achieve full control of the disease to all professionals in the sector (farmers, veterinarians etc.).

ThePigSite News Desk