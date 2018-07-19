News

PIC is introducing the PIC®800

PIC, the global leader in swine genetics, is pleased to announce the introduction of the PIC800, the new gold standard for Duroc terminal sires.

The PIC800 is bred to maximise profit for pork producers who value Duroc traits such as robustness, growth, and pork quality.

The PIC800 is the result of many years of PIC investment and focus on its Duroc line, including a sixfold increase in the nucleus population size since 2013, aimed at improved selection intensity and availability. In the same period, PIC implemented relationship-based genomics to be able to improve performance across multiple traits simultaneously. These investments have accelerated genetic gain and that gain is now visible in our customers’ commercial farms.

PIC continues to invest in the Duroc. This summer PIC has started to directly select for eating satisfaction (tenderness) and primal carcass cuts in addition to using indicator traits such as pH, loin depth and backfat. This will further drive genetic improvement and maximize total carcass value.

Additionally, on July 2 of this year, PIC entered into a strategic relationship with Møllevang, a premier nucleus breeder of Duroc, Large White and Landrace lines in Denmark. The relationship combines PIC’s and Møllevang’s complementary supply chains, sales and marketing infrastructure, and genetics for the benefit of pig producers globally.

“Over the last years, we have invested significantly in our Duroc”, says Matt Culbertson, PIC Global Director of Product Development. “We have seen an acceleration of growth rates while other valuecreating traits such as feed conversion, mortality, and pH continued to improve. We expect that the investments we are doing this summer will lead to further differentiation in the years to come.”

The PIC800 complements PIC’s portfolio of leading sires. This portfolio allows PIC to offer producers the best boar suited for their breeding goals and production environment. At PIC, we strive to make our customers the most successful pork producers in the world.

About PIC

PIC (Pig Improvement Company) is the global leader in swine genetics. PIC provides genetically superior breeding stock to pig producers and supports with technical services to help them realise the genetic potential. PIC is a subsidiary of Genus, a UK based company that has as its vision to pioneer animal genetic improvement to help nourish the world. For more information, see www.pic.com.