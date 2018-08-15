ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Pork struggling in USDA outlook for 2018/2019

15 August 2018
USDA

The forecast for total meat production in 2018 is raised from last month as increases in broiler production more than offset declines in beef, pork, and turkey production

The top stats

  • Pork production is reduced on a slower expected pace of slaughter during the last half of the year.
  • For 2019, the pork production forecast is raised from the previous month on higher expected hog slaughter in the first part of the year and heavier carcass weights.
  • Second-quarter pork imports for 2018 are lowered slightly on recent trade data, but the forecasts for the outlying quarters and into 2019 are unchanged.
  • The second-quarter pork export forecast is adjusted for June data; the forecast for the remainder of 2018 and into 2019 is reduced slightly on expected competition in several markets.

 

Click here for the full USDA report

Image: Jameson Fink

ThePigSite News Desk

Markets and Economics, Company/Products, Diagnostics


Share This

News By

Related News

EU pig prices: small quantities on offer are pushing up the prices

News from European Union  14 August 2018

New research shows efficacy of intravaginal gel in synchronising ovulation in sows

News from United States  14 August 2018

Could anthrax be the silent killer lurking in your herd?

News from Romania  13 August 2018

Pork producers encouraged to engage with the public

News from Canada  13 August 2018

UK Government report on the ASF outbreak in China

News from United Kingdom  10 August 2018

More News

Up goes another boar-proof fence

News from Denmark   15 August 2018

Hypor building for the future

News from Canada   15 August 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: Canada – Party’s over, now what?

News from Canada   15 August 2018

PCV3: A challenge independent from PCV2

News from United States   14 August 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: USDA projects record corn yield

News from United States   14 August 2018

Ceva 'Spotlight The Future' newsletter August 2018

News from China   13 August 2018

Pirbright scientists help combat African swine fever – a disease with no vaccine

News from Global   10 August 2018

New antimicrobial regulations present an opportunity for Canadian hog producers

News from Canada   09 August 2018

Treating swine drinking water

News from Global   09 August 2018

APRIL offers $70,000 for IPP delegates

News from Australia   09 August 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books