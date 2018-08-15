News

Pork struggling in USDA outlook for 2018/2019

The forecast for total meat production in 2018 is raised from last month as increases in broiler production more than offset declines in beef, pork, and turkey production

The top stats

Pork production is reduced on a slower expected pace of slaughter during the last half of the year.

For 2019, the pork production forecast is raised from the previous month on higher expected hog slaughter in the first part of the year and heavier carcass weights.

Second-quarter pork imports for 2018 are lowered slightly on recent trade data, but the forecasts for the outlying quarters and into 2019 are unchanged.

The second-quarter pork export forecast is adjusted for June data; the forecast for the remainder of 2018 and into 2019 is reduced slightly on expected competition in several markets.

Image: Jameson Fink

ThePigSite News Desk