African swine fever continues to spread in Romania

23 August 2018

ROMANIA - Reports say that the number of confirmed outbreaks of ASF has reached 725 with 10 counties being affected

Mainly affecting small household farms, the Romania Insider reports that eight large pig farms in Tulcea and Braila counties have also been affected, with 117,700 being culled as a result.

Earlier this month, the Romania Insider reported that local authorities were being accused of not having done enough to prevent the outbreak with warnings in place for over a year. Corn crops suspected of being contaminated by the virus were ordered to be burned, leaving farmers concerned that they will not be compensated for the loss.

The first case was reported in July 2018.

Top image via Shutterstock

