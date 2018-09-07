ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Ceva 'Spotlight The Future' newsletter September 2018

07 September 2018

In the fourth edition of our new swine production and industry newsletter we present the findings of a recent field trial of our latest vaccine Hyogen and reveal 5 common biosecurity mistakes to avoid.

 

Hyogen comes out on top

The results of this field study performed in France showed that Hyogen® provided better protection of pigs than a competitor vaccine, measured by the clinical course of the disease and the lung lesion score. The average number of recorded coughs using microphones in the barn during the whole fattening period was significantly lower in the Hyogen® group. Higher ADG for 44 grams corresponded to the improvements in the respiratory health and was associated with 2.45€ profit in favour of Hyogen® group. 

  

Want to know more about Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae and recent developments around it?

We have Dr Dominiek Maes of the University of Ghent delivering a talk on the topic from our recently held Ceva Forum in Barcelona.

 

The five most common biosecurity mistakes

"I believed that the most common biosecurity mistake was related to not knowing how to correctly differentiate between the clean and the dirty areas." - Josep Casanovas

Source: PIG3.3.3

Pig Health, Company/Products


Share This

News By

Related News

Ceva 'Spotlight The Future' newsletter August 2018

News from China  13 August 2018

Ceva 'Spotlight The Future' newsletter July 2018

News from European Union  04 July 2018

Ceva 'Spotlight The Future' newsletter June 2018

News from European Union  25 June 2018

Wageningen Bioveterinary Research and Ceva form strategic alliance to counter global threat of emerging and re-emerging diseases

News from European Union  06 June 2018

Ceva “Spotlights the Future” at ESPHM 2018

News from Spain  17 May 2018

More News

Narrower slat and gap width flooring benefits sow foot health

News from Canada   07 September 2018

BigFarmNet bundles flow of digital data under one single roof

News from European Union   06 September 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: South East Asia

News from Thailand   06 September 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Eastern Europe road trip – Week 2

News from Poland   06 September 2018

A matter of DNA: tests find some meat products are not from the animals on the label

News from United Kingdom   06 September 2018

Farrowing fun makes for contented sows

News from Australia   06 September 2018

Eurotier 2018: the pig production trends this year

News from Global   06 September 2018

European Citizens Initiative: Commission registers 'End the Cage Age' initiative

News from European Union   05 September 2018

With ASF moving fast, what questions should you should be asking your feed supplier?

News from United States   05 September 2018

Workshops to help explore sustainable ag funding opportunities

News from United States   05 September 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books