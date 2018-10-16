News

US pork industry seeks 2019 Pig Farmers of Tomorrow

The National Pork Board is searching for the next Pig Farmers of Tomorrow, with applications now open through 12 November

The award recognises, inspires and connects with the next generation of American pig farmers.

“It is important for the Pork Board to connect with future pork industry leaders,” said National Pork Board President Steve Rommereim, a pig farmer from Alcester, South Dakota.

“We want to encourage young pig farmers to share their farm stories with the public to help put a face on farming.”

Up to three award recipients will be selected, with winners invited to speak at National Pork Board events, including the March 2019 National Pork Industry Forum in Orlando. The winners also will provide content for the pork industry’s social media programme, #RealPigFarming.

Future farm leaders who intend to make pig farming their life’s work and who are committed to the US pork industry and to raising pigs using the pork industry’s We CareSM ethical principles, are encouraged to apply. Applicants must be actively involved in raising pigs in the United States on a full- or part-time basis and be between the ages of 18 and 29 as of 1 January, 2019. Students currently enrolled in a college programme also are invited to apply.

If applicants haven’t completed a Common Swine Industry Audit, they must be willing to have one conducted and paid for by the Pork Board. Applicants must submit up to five photos that represent them as a Pig Farmer of Tomorrow. The Pork Board selection committee will name up to eight semi-finalists to be interviewed by a panel of judges, The judges will select the finalists, with the winners chosen based on a combination of all application materials.

As reported by the National Pork Board