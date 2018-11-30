ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

EFSA highlights latest developments on African swine fever in Europe

30 November 2018

EFSA has published an update on the epidemiological situation of African swine fever (ASF) in Europe

In the latest report, experts assess the effectiveness of different measures that can be taken when a case of ASF is detected in an area that was previously disease-free and is far from affected areas.

Using a simulation model, they concluded that early detection coupled with the application of measures such as quick removal of carcasses and intensive hunting in the specially designated hunting areas increases the probability of eradication.

They also observed seasonal peaks in the numbers of animals that tested positive and were found dead – summer and winter for wild boar and summer for domestic pigs.

The report calls for more research to understand the causes of the introduction of ASF in pig holdings and how this can be prevented. It also recommends control options for different scenarios such as in non-affected areas close to or far away from affected areas or where the disease has been present for more than one year.

Abstract

This update on the African swine fever (ASF) outbreaks in the EU demonstrated that out of all tested wild boar found dead, the proportion of positive samples peaked in winter and summer. For domestic pigs only, a summer peak was evident. Despite the existence of several plausible factors that could result in the observed seasonality, there is no evidence to prove causality.

Wild boar density was the most influential risk factor for the occurrence of ASF in wild boar. In the vast majority of introductions in domestic pig holdings, direct contact with infected domestic pigs or wild boar was excluded as the route of introduction.

The implementation of emergency measures in the wild boar management zones following a focal ASF introduction was evaluated. As a sole control strategy, intensive hunting around the buffer area might not always be sufficient to eradicate ASF. However, the probability of eradication success is increased after adding quick and safe carcass removal.

A wider buffer area leads to a higher success probability; however it implies a larger intensive hunting area and the need for more animals to be hunted. If carcass removal and intensive hunting are effectively implemented, fencing is more useful for delineating zones, rather than adding substantially to control efficacy. However, segments of fencing will be particularly useful in those areas where carcass removal or intensive hunting is difficult to implement.

It was not possible to demonstrate an effect of natural barriers on ASF spread. Human‐mediated translocation may override any effect of natural barriers. Recommendations for ASF control in four different epidemiological scenarios are presented.

 

Further Reading

You can view the full report by clicking here.

Pig Health, Biosecurity and Hygiene, African Swine Fever


Share This

News By

Related News

Engaging the pig industry in gene-editing

News from United States  30 November 2018

China buys US pork despite trade tariffs as ASF spreads

News from China  30 November 2018

Chinese pig farm reports foot-and-mouth outbreak

News from China  29 November 2018

Tail posture could be used as early detector of tail damage and tail biting in finishing pigs

News from Denmark  28 November 2018

China swine fever outbreak to curb its soybean imports

News from China  27 November 2018

More News

Applications open for MSD Animal Health's 2019 High Quality Pork PhD Award

News from United States   30 November 2018

AHDB report shows eight percent increase in cost of pig meat production

News from United Kingdom   30 November 2018

Scientist ‘pops the hood’ on US pork industry’s newest vaccine for PCV2

News from United States   29 November 2018

Paying it forward ham by ham this holiday season

News from United States   29 November 2018

AHDB’s Pick Pork advertising campaign reaches millions

News from United Kingdom   28 November 2018

Winner of 'special achievement of the year' at the 2018 National Pig Awards

News from United Kingdom   28 November 2018

China sustains efforts to improve animal welfare

News from China   28 November 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Lean hog futures continue to rise

News from Canada   27 November 2018

Good nutrition, management can’t replace antibiotics, but they can help reduce the need

News from United States   27 November 2018

Traceability features in 2019 food trends

News from United States   27 November 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals