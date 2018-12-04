ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Introducing Smart Vaccination at Hipra Thailand

04 December 2018
Hipra - Suiseng with Hipramune - Experience a new type of immunity!

On 7th November 2018, Hipra Thailand organised an event entitled “Introducing Smart Vaccination for Swine and Poultry” in the Mandarin Hotel in Bangkok (Thailand) with the participation of over 200 swine and poultry producers and veterinarians.

Following recent trends and in line with the idea of innovation that marks it out, Hipra Thailand presented its 2 smart vaccines, Evalon® live attenuated vaccine against avian coccidiosis, and Unistrain®PRRS, modified-live vaccine against porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS) , together with the Eryseng® PARVO/LEPTO inactivated vaccine against swine erysipelas, porcine parvovirus and leptospira.

For a closer examination of the technical contents of the Evalon® and Unistrain® PRRS vaccines, those attending were able to try out the Smart Vaccination concept.

Smart Vaccination means the combination of 3 elements: a vaccine with an RFID chip, an application device, Hipradermic® 2.0 (for swine) and Hipraspray® (for poultry), and a traceability software, Hipralink® Vaccination. All of these brought together provide total control of the vaccination processes.

Eryseng® PARVO/LEPTO was also launched - an innovative vaccine with HIPRAMUNE® G, a state-of-the-art aqueous adjuvant developed by Hipra and based on ginsenosides.

With the celebration of this event Hipra consolidates and strengthens its commitment to its continued growth in Thailand as the Reference in Prevention for Animal Health, offering a global control strategy in the fight against the principal diseases in the swine and poultry industry.

ThePigSite News Desk

Pig Health, Company/Products


