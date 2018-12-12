ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

Russian meat giant reveals rise in pork sales, production during November 2018

12 December 2018

Cherkizovo Group, Russia's largest vertically integrated meat producer, revealed in its operating results for November 2018 increases in pork sales as well as production.

During November 2018, Cherkizovo produced 23.71 thousand tonnes of pork compared to 21.07 thousand tonnes during the same month last year, revealing a 13 percent rise. A nine percent rise was also noted compared to the previous month, in which 21.69 thousand tonnes of pig meat was produced.

A 15 percent rise in sales has also been noted during November, wherein 22.97 thousand tonnes of pork was sold compared to 19.96 thousand tonnes in November 2017. November 2018 sales has also been higher compared to October 2018, where 20.80 thousand tonnes of pork was sold, noting an increase of 10 percent.

The average price of pork during last month also rose by a whopping 25 percent at RUB105.00/kg, compared to RUB84.07/kg in the same period last year. Compared to October 2018, however, the average price increased by four percent, where the cost of pork stood at RUB100.53/kg.

 

This report is produced by Cherkizovo Group.

You can view the full report by clicking here.

