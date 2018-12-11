ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Significant benefits to productivity achieved in vaccine field trial

11 December 2018

Lower mortality rates and increased average daily weight gain achieved in field evaluation of vaccine efficacy.

Authors Gitte Blach Nielsen, John Haugegaard and Rika Jolie

Background

In practice, field evaluation of vaccine efficacy in individual herds is often based on a historical comparison of productivity data following initiation of vaccination. Being biased by time, this study design highly contrasts the more controlled, parallel-group design used for most initial vaccine efficacy studies but offers the possibility of including a larger number of animals and herds. As an important add-on to previous findings in controlled studies, the objective of this study was to evaluate the field efficacy of the ready-to-use combination vaccine Porcilis® PCV M Hyo (MSD Animal Health) by an observational historical study design using routinely generated herd productivity data.

Results

Data on mortality, average daily weight gain and feed conversion rate were collected as yearly averages for one year prior to and one year after implementation of Porcilis® PCV M Hyo vaccination from 20 nursery and 23 finishing herds. When comparing pre- and post-vaccination periods, the average improvements in productivity data amounted to − 0.4 percentage points for mortality (p = 0.014), + 5 g for average daily weight gain (p = 0.555) and − 0.06 feeding units(FU)/kg for feed conversion rate (p = 0.074) in nursery herds and − 0.5 percentage points for mortality (p = 0.012), + 34 g for average daily weight gain (p < 0.001) and − 0.04 FU/kg for feed conversion rate (p = 0.133) in finishing herds. Even though some nursery and finishing herds also previously vaccinated against PCV2 and/or Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae, this did not significantly affect the results. For finishers, these results were obtained when difference in arrival weights between the periods and shared ownership of the herds were additionally taken into account.

Conclusion

In these 20 nursery and 23 finishing herds, previous findings from parallel-group vaccination studies concerning average daily weight gain for finishers were confirmed. Additionally, a significant effect on mortality for both nursery and finishing herds was demonstrated in this evaluation based on routinely generated herd productivity data.

 

Gitte Blach Nielsen, John Haugegaard and Rika Jolie (2018). Field evaluation of a ready-to-use combined Porcine circovirus type 2 and Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae vaccine in Denmark – a historical comparison of productivity parameters in 20 nursery and 23 finishing herds. Porcine Health Management, 4:29

Further Reading

You can view the full report by clicking here.

Pig Health, Production Management


Share This

News By

Related News

New ASF outbreaks in China

News from China  11 December 2018

Alberta Pork introduces new pork app

News from Canada  10 December 2018

China sets its sights on agricultural technology

News from China  10 December 2018

New UK scheme launched to monitor pig herd health at slaughter

News from United Kingdom  10 December 2018

Innovation and joint action needed to achieve sustainable agriculture

News from Global  10 December 2018

More News

Pork industry needs to balance animal well-being with antibiotic pressures

News from United States   12 December 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: Canada – challenging harvest

News from Canada   11 December 2018

Castration alternative boosting efficiency, quality and welfare in Brazil

News from Brazil   11 December 2018

How is China changing attitudes to swine welfare and food safety?

News from China   11 December 2018

Myanmar suspends pork imports over threat of ASF

News from Myanmar   11 December 2018

EU pig prices: positive outlook for Denmark and France

News from European Union   11 December 2018

Could swine fever be dwelling in your holiday souvenirs?

News from Canada   11 December 2018

US pork exports slightly below year-ago level

News from United States   10 December 2018

Do we need to transform our systems to ensure farming has a future?

News from Global   07 December 2018

UK APP prices steady, but SPP continues downwards

News from European Union   07 December 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals - 5m Books