News

Top swine books for this year and next

Our pick of 5m Publishing’s top pig-related titles of 2018 and which titles to look out for in 2019.

Our top picks from 2018

Aimed at the pig industry professional, Ioannis Mavromichalis provides a quick look-up advisory guide on common practical issues in pig production. The second volume continues the series by providing even more practical information regarding commercial piglet formulas, feeding practices, feed manufacturing, and additives.

Written by Vic Shorrocks, a specialist in the mineral nutrition of crops, this book aims to provide a straightforward appraisal of both the benefits and exaggerated claims of organic farming. Evidence is presented in the form of data, study results and presentation source material, which leaves the reader to make their own judgments on the validity of the case for organic over conventional farming.

Jill MacKay provides a fascinating and informed insight into the science of personality and its application to non-human animals. The author shows how the implications of animals having personalities affects how we treat and care for pets, farm animals and wildlife.

Written by Dr Mark Fisher, the principal adviser of the New Zealand Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) Animal Welfare Team, this book charts the history of our understanding of animal welfare throughout time, while also examining the current animal welfare system, looking at what works, what doesn’t, and how we can achieve a sustainable animal welfare model.

The book is a comprehensive reference guide to managing pig health, with the emphasis on health, on the premise that managing health is the primary way to effectively prevent and tackle disease.

The book covers each element of pig health management starting with an introduction to the anatomy and physiology of the pig.

What to look out for in 2019

Animals, Ethics and Us

Publishing May 2019 Animals, Ethics and Us by vet and qualified bioethicist Madeleine Campbell will provide an expert analysis of the ethical position of animals in a human-centred society.

Contact marketing@5mpublishing.com for further information.

The Veterinary Laboratory and Field Manual 3rd edition

The Veterinary Laboratory and Field Manual 3rd edition by Susan Cork and Roy Halliwell, out in May 2019, is a technical handbook, which provides an easy to follow overview of laboratory techniques and sample collection advice specific to local rural regions that lack the infrastructure of national laboratories. The book guides the reader through diagnostic procedures, sample submission and communications between extension staff and farmers.

Contact marketing@5mpublishing.com for further information.