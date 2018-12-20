News

Ceva 'Spotlight The Future' newsletter December 2018

Efficacy against heterologous serotypes of Actinobacillus pleuropneumoniae

The distribution of various serotypes of Actinobacillus pleuropneumoniae differs substantially among countries. The presence of various serotypes in a farm as well as in a given area doesn't stay stable, but evolves over time. Serotype 8 is the most prevalent in the UK and was also isolated in other countries as highly virulent. In an experimental challenge trial, Coglapix® documented high efficacy against the serotype 8 of A. pleuropneumoniae. There was the lowest rate of clinical symptoms and no mortality in pigs vaccinated with Coglapix®.

Which measures / vaccines are the best way to reduce the App pressure in a sow herd and why?

Professor Marcelo Gottchalk from the University of Montreal, where he acts as the director of the reference laboratory for the diagnosis of Actinobacillus pleuropneumoniae replies to our questions on how far we can reduce antibiotic consumption by vaccinating correctly against App.

African swine fever Virus - what we have to do to keep it out from our farms

With these simple measures the risk of the spread of African Swine Fever onto your pig farm will be significantly minimised.