Get acquainted with the Global Mega Producer - Christensen Farms

02 January 2019
Christensen Farms has again been recognised as a Global Mega Producer for 2018. One of the largest family-owned pork producers in the United States, Christensen Farms, relies on the dedication of employees, contract farmers and producing partners.

Christensen has 142,500 sows in production in multiple states. The company will only add production if it fits into their integrated model. Dedicated to providing wholesome, safe, nutritious food around the world has made Christensen a world leader in pork production.

Christensen is part of the Triumph Foods Group. Recently the second shift of the new STF plant has come into production.

The company continues to look for diversity that fits their goals and value system.

Let’s congratulate Christensen Farms for being a Global Mega Producer.

Greg Howard - VP of Strategic planning, Christensen Farm and Jim Long - President/CEO, Genesus Inc

Pork— it’s a global business. No matter the size or location of your hog operation, the name of the game is to sell pounds of pork. The good news is the world loves pork. As the most consumed animal protein, people are selecting pork 40% of the time.

Twenty-seven pork producers owning 8.22 million sows can claim the title of Global Mega Producers for 2017. The Mega Global Producers  are as diverse as their geographic location

 


