Malaysia widens ban on pork products

MALAYSIA - Malaysia is stepping up its enforcement to prevent the African swine fever (ASF) virus from spreading to the nation following its outbreak in other countries with the Year of the Pig approaching

There will be a temporary ban expansion on pork products from six countries including China following the virus outbreak instead of only live pigs and frozen pork.

The Chinese community, however, do not have to worry about the shortage of pork delicacies as they usher in the Chinese New Year.

For starters, Malaysia does not import live pigs and frozen pork from China, where the major outbreak is.

There should also be no effect on the must-have lap mei fun (Cantonese for rice with preserved and waxed meat) as restaurants usually purchase lap cheong (Chinese sausage), yun cheong (liver sausage) and waxed pork from local producers and sources.

The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has widened the temporary ban on products such as canned pork, sausage casings, sliced pork, smoked ham and pork en­zymes from China, Poland, Rus­sia, Hungary, Moldova and Ukraine.

Source: The Star Online

ThePigSite News Desk