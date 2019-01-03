ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Hog Slat, Inc. celebrates 50 years in business

03 January 2019


Hog Slat

Hog Slat brings over 50 years of industry experience in providing equipment and housing to livestock producers.

Hog Slat, Inc., a globally recognised livestock equipment manufacturer and supplier, is celebrating a company milestone of 50 years in business.

In 1969, Hog Slat founder William T. “Billy” Herring focused on fulfilling the need for concrete flooring panels based on his own needs and experience as a pork producer on the Herring Family Farm. As founder and chairman of Hog Slat, he oversaw the development of a company that has become the world leader in supplying high quality products and farm design to the swine industry.

Today, Hog Slat has expanded those capabilities to the poultry industry, and supports customers with distribution centres and over 80 retail store locations throughout the world with operations in the United States, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and China.

“We are very excited and proud to be celebrating 50 years as a family-owned company,” says Tommy Herring, President of Hog Slat, Inc. “As we continue to seek new opportunities for growth, it is important to note that in many ways we have not strayed far from our family farm, small town roots. Hog Slat is a success thanks to the many people involved with the company in the past 50 years. In addition to our employees and business partners, we would like to express gratitude to our loyal customers who continue to help us prosper.”

For more information about Hog Slat’s products and services please visit www.hogslat.com.

 

ThePigSite News Desk More Hog Slat News
Company/Products


Share This

News By

Related News

Hog Slat’s E-Z Clean Corner enables efficiency in chain feeding systems

News from United States  19 November 2018

Evaporative media test chamber

News from United States  16 November 2018

Upgrade your farm’s fire safety

News from United States  14 November 2018

ESF might not be the best choice for your farm

News from United States  09 November 2018

Remodelling project increases farrowing crate footprint

News from United States  05 November 2018

More News

NFU President calls on government to deliver for food and farming

News from United Kingdom   03 January 2019

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Goodbye 2018! Things look brighter in 2019

News from Canada   03 January 2019

Genesus Global Market Report: South-East Asia December 2018

News from Thailand   03 January 2019

PED — live with it or eliminate it?

News from United States   03 January 2019

Canada catches up on antibiotic use

News from Canada   02 January 2019

Malaysia widens ban on pork products

News from Malaysia   02 January 2019

Tyson VP: ‘Antibiotic issue is far from black and white’

News from United States   02 January 2019

China strengthens slaughter regulations to combat African swine fever

News from China   02 January 2019

China reports African swine fever outbreak on farm in Heilongjiang

News from China   02 January 2019

Get acquainted with the Global Mega Producer - Christensen Farms

News from United States   02 January 2019

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals - 5m Books