Hog Slat, Inc. celebrates 50 years in business





Hog Slat brings over 50 years of industry experience in providing equipment and housing to livestock producers.

Hog Slat, Inc., a globally recognised livestock equipment manufacturer and supplier, is celebrating a company milestone of 50 years in business.

In 1969, Hog Slat founder William T. “Billy” Herring focused on fulfilling the need for concrete flooring panels based on his own needs and experience as a pork producer on the Herring Family Farm. As founder and chairman of Hog Slat, he oversaw the development of a company that has become the world leader in supplying high quality products and farm design to the swine industry.

Today, Hog Slat has expanded those capabilities to the poultry industry, and supports customers with distribution centres and over 80 retail store locations throughout the world with operations in the United States, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and China.

“We are very excited and proud to be celebrating 50 years as a family-owned company,” says Tommy Herring, President of Hog Slat, Inc. “As we continue to seek new opportunities for growth, it is important to note that in many ways we have not strayed far from our family farm, small town roots. Hog Slat is a success thanks to the many people involved with the company in the past 50 years. In addition to our employees and business partners, we would like to express gratitude to our loyal customers who continue to help us prosper.”

For more information about Hog Slat’s products and services please visit www.hogslat.com.