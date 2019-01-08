ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Opening the gates: Canadian pig farmers recognising need for public outreach

08 January 2019
Manitoba Pork Council


Farm-Scape is sponsored by
Manitoba Pork Council and Sask Pork

FarmScape is a Wonderworks Canada production and is distributed courtesy of Manitoba Pork Council
and Sask Pork.

CANADA - The Coordinator of the Bruce D Campbell Farm and Food Discovery Centre said Canada's agri-food sector started to recognise the need to share the story of food production with consumers

Words Bruce Cochrane

The top sources Canadian consumers are going to for information on food are word of mouth, web sites, on line search engines and both traditional media and social media.

Kristen Matwychuk, the Discovery Centre Coordinator with the Bruce D. Campbell Farm and Food Discovery Center, said food affects us all and consumers are increasingly interested in learning the basics of food production.

Clip-Kristen Matwychuk-University of Manitoba: "We've seen the importance of public outreach and agriculture education increase significantly over the past few years.

"Although one in eight jobs in Canada is in agriculture, only two percent of our population farm and the majority of people are now two or more generations removed from agriculture.

"We've been noticing at Farm and Food a lot more misinformation being spread and people have a lot of questions and concerns about where their food comes from and how it's produced.

"If we don't see that connection built stronger we risk the growth, success and reputation of the agricultural industry and we open the doors to more misinformation about food production.

"The Canadian Centre for Food Integrity conducts surveys on what Canadian consumers think about our food system and their 2018 results showed that Canadians are more concerned than the past few years about how our food is produced and the overall impression consumers have about Canadian agriculture is less positive.

"This is a big concern because most of the agriculture industry right now is trying to share the story of where our food comes from and raise that trust in the public food system but it shows that we have a lot more work to do and a lot more things we can improve to get that message out."

Matwychuk said people have lot of concerns about where their food comes from and how it's produced and the Farm and Food Discovery Centre gets its fair share of tough questions but most people just want to know the basics.

She said people are interested in learning more about them and they're challenging some of the things they're hearing.

ThePigSite News Desk

Production Management


Share This

News By

Related News

Improved productivity reduces pork's environmental footprint

News from Canada  04 January 2019

Top swine books for this year and next

News from Global  27 December 2018

Responsible innovation key to smart pig farming

News from United Kingdom  21 December 2018

EU farmers will be protected, says European Commission

News from European Union  19 December 2018

Farmers from across Central and Eastern Europe march on EU Council calling for equal pay for equal work

News from Belgium  14 December 2018

More News

China pork and pig offal import report 2018 with forecasts for 2019-2023

News from China   08 January 2019

Biosecurity key amid heightened ASF risk

News from Canada   08 January 2019

New African swine fever research: from China to US in feed ingredients?

News from United States   07 January 2019

Knock, knock: Swine veterinarian shares experiences from VFD audit

News from United States   07 January 2019

How to modulate stress resilience in pigs: New research from the Australasian Pork Research Institute

News from Australia   07 January 2019

RSPCA urges government to honour its food labelling promise

News from United Kingdom   07 January 2019

Western building concepts adapted by Russian production system

News from Russian Federation   07 January 2019

Oxford Farming Conference delegates cynical about post-Brexit trade environment

News from United Kingdom   04 January 2019

Brazil meat exports slump on trade bans, logistics issues

News from Brazil   04 January 2019

China warns pig trade against African swine fever cover-ups as Taiwan concerns grow

News from China   04 January 2019

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals - 5m Books