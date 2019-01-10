News

Controversial wild boar cull planned in Poland

POLAND - A controversial cull of 200,000 wild boars was recently announced by Polish officials

Agirculture Minister Jan Krzystof claims the step is a necessary response to the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF) among domestic pigs which has reportedly limited Polish pork exports, reported the Mirror.

The cull is controversial owing not only to the high number of wild boar targeted, but to scientists warning that the "extermination of wild boars will not bring a victory over ASF."

The cull will begin now and end at the end of February.

Click here to read the full report by the Mirror