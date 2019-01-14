ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Pork sector calls for more detector dogs at border points

14 January 2019
Manitoba Pork Council


Farm-Scape is sponsored by
Manitoba Pork Council and Sask Pork

FarmScape is a Wonderworks Canada production and is distributed courtesy of Manitoba Pork Council
and Sask Pork.

The Canadian pork sector is encouraging Canadian Border Services to get more detector dogs and to provide more information to travelers about the risks of bringing meat into the country.

African swine fever continues to spread in Europe, it's in Russia, it's moved into China and is getting closer to other southeast Asian countries, it's in Belgium and Poland and it's moving closer to France and Germany.

Dr Egan Brockhoff, a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine with Prairie Swine Health Services, told those on hand last week for the Banff Pork Seminar that the virus is getting close to borders but has also been found at airports so it is known to be moving everywhere.

Dr Brockhoff says, "The pork sector has been engaging with the CFIA and with the Canadian Border Services Agency to really drill down and highlight the critical importance of border biosecurity.

"The Canadian pork sector and myself speaking for them, we're encouraging Canadian border services agencies to get more detector dogs.

"We want more dogs at the border.

"We want information being given to travellers when they get on their airplane that before they land in Canada any meat products need to be disposed of on the airplane.

"They shouldn't be bringing them but if they are bringing them, products must not be taken off the plane.

"Canadian pork producers need to really be reaching out to members of parliament, members of their government and engaging them, reminding them that this virus is of utmost concern to us, that it would be devastating to our economy in Canada - not just to our farm economy but to the Canadian economy."

Dr Brockhoff says prevention is key. He says everyone needs to come together to build a wall around North America to ensure this virus doesn't come to the country's borders.

 

As reported by Bruce Cochrane for Farmscape.ca

ThePigSite News Desk

Pig Health, Biosecurity and Hygiene, African Swine Fever


News By

