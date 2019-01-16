ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Alberta PED outbreak remains contained to one

16 January 2019
Manitoba Pork Council


Farm-Scape is sponsored by
Manitoba Pork Council and Sask Pork

FarmScape is a Wonderworks Canada production and is distributed courtesy of Manitoba Pork Council
and Sask Pork.

Alberta Agriculture and Rural Development reports that the Porcine epidemic diarrhoea outbreak in the province remains isolated to one farm.

On 7 January 2019, the first case of PED was reported in Alberta.

Dr Julia Keenliside, a veterinary epidemiologist with Alberta Agriculture and Rural Development, reports the source of infection is still unidentified.

Dr Keenliside said: "We've been investigating all of the well known sources of infection that have occurred in previous cases, such as transportation, feed and visitors but to date, all of the transportation links to slaughter, assembly yards and truck washes, all our sampling has come back negative.

"All environmental samples have been negative to date and we've done tracebacks to all of the sites, and we've not come up with any obvious links to any positive cases.

"We've looked at any possible contact with Manitoba or the US and we have not found anything there.

"We also have enhanced environmental sampling in place at all of our high traffic pigs sites around Alberta and these test results have also come back negative so far.

"The operation reacted very quickly and has worked closely with their farm veterinarian.

"They implemented enhanced biosecurity around the barn fairly quickly as well as traffic control and traffic re-routing on an off of the premises.

"So far we believe that no other operations have been exposed and no other operations have contracted the infection since.

"We are still limited to a single case and no pigs have left the premises since the diagnosis was made."

Dr Keenliside says a cleanup plan is being developed and several options are being considered, including where to market the animals to keep the risks low.

She says it is too soon estimate a time frame but experience in Ontario and Manitoba has shown it takes several weeks or more to clean up and eliminate infection.

 

As reported by Bruce Cochrane for Farmscape.ca

ThePigSite News Desk

Pig Health, Biosecurity and Hygiene, Porcine Epidemic Diarrhoea


Share This

News By

Related News

African swine fever identified in Mongolia

News from Mongolia  16 January 2019

No deal Brexit a major concern for the BVA

News from United Kingdom  16 January 2019

Resolution needed to secure UK animal health and welfare says NOAH, after Brexit landmark vote

News from United Kingdom  16 January 2019

African swine fever death toll exceeds 900,000 pigs in China

News from China  15 January 2019

Raw pork seized from Chinese vessel off Cimei

News from Taiwan  14 January 2019

More News

NFU President responds to the meaningful vote

News from United Kingdom   16 January 2019

UK PM May faces confidence vote as Brexit goes down to the line

News from United Kingdom   16 January 2019

NFU agrees six principles to deliver best Brexit outcome for British farmers, growers

News from United Kingdom   16 January 2019

Save money by focusing on feed conversion

News from United Kingdom   16 January 2019

Poland's wild boar cull prompts protests

News from Poland   15 January 2019

Canadian agricultural outlook still positive

News from Canada   15 January 2019

Farming insects may solve one problem but create others, scientists warn

News from Global   15 January 2019

New guidelines on responsible antibiotic use in UK pigs

News from United Kingdom   15 January 2019

EU pig prices: Balanced markets and positive prospects

News from European Union   15 January 2019

Genesus Global Market Report: China January 2019

News from China   14 January 2019

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals - 5m Books