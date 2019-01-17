ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Swine fever fears as dead pig found on HK beach

17 January 2019

A dead pig was discovered on a Hong Kong beach this morning, at a time when hundreds of thousands of pigs on the mainland have been culled due to a widespread African swine fever outbreak.

The police received a report at about 10.30am about the dead pig on Cheung Chau's Tung Wan Beach, public broadcaster RTHK reported.

It was unclear where the pig had come from.

At the end of December, a dead pig was found on a beach in Taiwan's Kinmen Islands and Taipei said the animal later tested positive for swine fever.

A second pig found on the shoreline, however, did not have the deadly illness, Taiwan's Central News Agency reported.

The Kinmen Islands lie less than 10 kilometres from Fujian province, where swine fever was discovered in December according to mainland authorities.

Click here to read the full article.

Source: Hong Kong Standard

ThePigSite News Desk

Pig Health, Biosecurity and Hygiene, African Swine Fever


