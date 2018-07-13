News

Avimatrix® product approved as zootechnical feed additive in the European Union

The European Commission has published the official regulation approving the Avimartix® feed additive preparation as a zootechnical feed additive in the European Union.

Avimartix® is an eubiotic solution containing benzoic acid, calcium formate and fumaric acid, embedded in a lipid matrix (Novus Premium Blend Technology). The additive has been thoroughly evaluated by EU authorities, leading to this breakthrough approval (2018/982).

This registration follows positive opinions from the European Food Safety Authority in 2015 and 2017, where the authority ultimately concluded that the inclusion of Avimartix® feed additive preparation at a minimum dose of 500 mg/kg complete feed has the potential to improve the performance of chickens for fattening and chickens reared for laying.

In reaching its conclusion, the EFSA took into consideration the significant improvement in feed conversion ratio seen in chickens fed Avimartix®. Under the proposed conditions of use, the Avimartix® feed additive preparation was also confirmed to be safe for the target species, the consumer, the user and the environment.

Linked to this milestone and building on the commitment to globally deliver sustainable, science-based eubiotic solutions to the livestock industry, Novus International has already deployed and achieved market clearance for Avimartix® in more than 15 jurisdictions and countries outside of the European Union. For more information about Avimartix® and Novus International, visit www.novusint.com.