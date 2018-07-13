ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Avimatrix® product approved as zootechnical feed additive in the European Union

13 July 2018

Novus International

The European Commission has published the official regulation approving the Avimartix® feed additive preparation as a zootechnical feed additive in the European Union.

Avimartix® is an eubiotic solution containing benzoic acid, calcium formate and fumaric acid, embedded in a lipid matrix (Novus Premium Blend Technology). The additive has been thoroughly evaluated by EU authorities, leading to this breakthrough approval (2018/982).

This registration follows positive opinions from the European Food Safety Authority in 2015 and 2017, where the authority ultimately concluded that the inclusion of Avimartix® feed additive preparation at a minimum dose of 500 mg/kg complete feed has the potential to improve the performance of chickens for fattening and chickens reared for laying.

In reaching its conclusion, the EFSA took into consideration the significant improvement in feed conversion ratio seen in chickens fed Avimartix®. Under the proposed conditions of use, the Avimartix® feed additive preparation was also confirmed to be safe for the target species, the consumer, the user and the environment.

Linked to this milestone and building on the commitment to globally deliver sustainable, science-based eubiotic solutions to the livestock industry, Novus International has already deployed and achieved market clearance for Avimartix® in more than 15 jurisdictions and countries outside of the European Union. For more information about Avimartix® and Novus International, visit www.novusint.com.

ThePigSite News DeskRead more Novus Int. News here
Feed and Nutrition, Company/Products


Share This

News By

Related News

Joint donation from Novus International and INEOS Nitriles funds local safety project

News from United States  28 June 2018

Novus International provides solutions for industry pain points at World Pork Expo 2018

News from United States  12 June 2018

Novus International announces investment review of Beaumont, Texas site for manufacturing expansion

News from United States  04 June 2018

Novus International increases price for Methionine products

News from United States  29 May 2018

Novus International selects Calhoun County, Texas for manufacturing expansion

News from United States  14 November 2017

More News

UK farming unions respond to Government Brexit white paper

News from United Kingdom   13 July 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: South East Asia

News from Thailand   13 July 2018

The big imposter: Senecavirus A prompts frequent false alarms at Minnesota pork plant

News from United States   12 July 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: Russia July 2018

News from Russian Federation   12 July 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: National Pork Industry Conference

News from United States   12 July 2018

Pork Checkoff announces #RealPigFarming Student Social Forces

News from United States   12 July 2018

African swine fever: EFSA assesses measures to prevent spread

News from European Union   12 July 2018

Defra: Review proposes radical changes to regulation of farming

News from United Kingdom   12 July 2018

¿Hablas español? New livestock veterinary training teaches students to communicate with their clients

News from United States   11 July 2018

Detect meat spoilage with your smartphone

News from Global   11 July 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books