BIG: the first valve for installation at a 30-degree angle

Big Dutchman presents a market innovation for computer-controlled dry feeding systems at EuroTier 2018 in Hanover: the BIG dry feed valve is the first computer-controlled feed valve that can be installed diagonally, at an angle of up to 30 degrees.

“This can significantly reduce the length of dry feeding systems in many pig houses. The pipes no longer need to be mounted directly above each feeder, but can run between two opposite feeders, saving material and assembly costs,” explains Big Dutchman product manager Dennis Engelking.

A one-sided bulge and the special design of the valve’s round slide gate ensure that feed is dispensed reliably and correctly despite the angle.

The new BIG valve has a large outlet to prevent feed entrainment. Combined with a separate lower part without funnel, this makes it possible to dispense even roughage and short straw, controlled by a computer.

Hall 17, booth B 21