ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

ADM named in Fortune's most admired company list for 11th consecutive year

23 January 2019

Archer Daniels Midland Company was named one of the world’s most admired companies in the food production industry by Fortune magazine for the 11th year in a row.

For 2019, Fortune’s “World’s Most Admired Companies” list ranked companies in 52 major industries on nine criteria—from investment value and quality of management and products, to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A total of 680 companies in 30 countries were evaluated this year.

“ADM’s presence on this list for more than a decade now is a reflection of the steadfast commitment and service of our 31,000 global colleagues,” said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano. “They represent a talented, diverse workforce that is dedicated to delivering excellence every day and passionate about our industry and the communities where they live and work. We are truly honoured to be recognised once again as one of the most admired companies in our industry.”

About ADM

For more than a century, the people of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) have transformed crops into products that serve the vital needs of a growing world. Today, we’re one of the world’s largest agricultural processors and food ingredient providers, with approximately 31,000 employees serving customers in more than 170 countries. With a global value chain that includes approximately 500 crop procurement locations, 270 food and feed ingredient manufacturing facilities, 44 innovation centres and the world’s premier crop transportation network, we connect the harvest to the home, making products for food, animal feed, industrial and energy uses. Learn more at www.adm.com.

UK pig meat exports continue to perform strongly

News from United Kingdom   23 January 2019

Swine fever cover-ups continue

News from China   23 January 2019

Canada’s Food Guide reiterates pork is a healthy choice

News from Canada   23 January 2019

Ceva 'Spotlight The Future' newsletter January 2019

News from European Union   23 January 2019

Thailand on alert for African swine fever in Chinese pork

News from Thailand   23 January 2019

How far can tail posture act as an indicator of tail-biting?

News from Sweden   23 January 2019

How can computer-based learning aid with on-farm pig euthanasia?

News from United States   23 January 2019

NFU outlines the impact of a no-deal on British food and farming

News from United Kingdom   23 January 2019

Is PEDv infecting herds through artificial insemination?

News from France   22 January 2019

China's 2018 pork output surprises industry

News from China   22 January 2019

